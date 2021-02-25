3 New York men arrested following high-speed police chase in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Three New York men are set to appear in court Thursday morning after a high-speed pursuit through two Massachusetts communities, according to Rehoboth police.

Officers responded to Winthrop Street (Route 44) around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a red Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling eastbound at rates of speeds up to 140 mph coming from Seekonk.

Police said the Jeep was reportedly passing other vehicles, causing those traveling westbound to swerve to avoid a head-on collision.

Officers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks at the intersection of Routes 44 and 118, which deflated the tires of the Jeep, which kept driving before making an abrupt turn onto Williams Street and pulling into a driveway where it spun out of control.

Three men were found in the vehicle and were identified as Justin Vargas, 20, Michael Vargas, 20, and Narciso Urena, 27, all of Queens. Police believed the driver fled, prompting a search with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing.

While searching the vehicle, police found stolen car parts and catalytic converters.

All three men were charged with possession of a burglarious instrument.

Officers also noticed a shoe mark on the driver’s seat, indicating that the driver switched seats. Police then determined Justin Vargas was the driver who has been additionally charged with failure to stop for police, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

They were unable to make bail and were transported to the New Bedford House of Corrections, police said.