3 men arrested following months-long investigation into Fall River shootings

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Three men have been arrested in connection with a string of shootings that occurred in Fall River over the course of two months.

Carlton Albert, 32, Malik Staten, 24, and Alex Castillo, 29, are facing a slew of charges following a months-long investigation into the incidents.

Police said the first incident occurred on November 8, 2020, when shots were fired into a home on Lafayette Street. Minutes later, another shooting occurred at the corner of Tremont and Pine streets.

The other two incidents occurred on Jan. 17, 2021, according to police, when shots were fired into a home on Charles Street and then into a vehicle on Eastern Avenue soon after.

“It does not matter how long it takes or how many resources are needed. We will identify and incarcerate those using illegal guns in Fall River,” Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza said.

The men have been indicted on series of charges connected to the crime.

Staten is charged with three counts of carrying or possessing a non-large capacity firearm in public without a license, three counts of carrying a loaded firearm in public while unlicensed, two counts of defacing property, possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Albert is charged with four counts of carrying or possessing a non-large capacity firearm in public without a license, four counts of carrying a loaded firearm in public while unlicensed, two counts of defacing personal property, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and two counts of possessing ammunition without an FID card.

He’s also charged with three counts of having a firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes.

Castillo is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm in public without a license, defacing personal property, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He’s also charged with two counts of having a firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes.