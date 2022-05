FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Three people were injured in a rollover crash in Fall River Thursday morning.

Officials responded to the intersection of Pleasant Street and 12th Avenue around 6 a.m. and found one car on its roof and the other with front-end damage.

Three people were brought to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Witnesses told 12 News it appears one of the vehicles ran a red light, but the cause remains under investigation.