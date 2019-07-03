3 from Vermont arrested in connection with Fall River shooting

Lawrence Francis (L), Kayla Cowdrey (C), and Jonathan Argyle (R) were arrested following a shooting in Fall River Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Photos: Fall River Police)

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police said they arrested three people from Vermont after a man was shot early Wednesday morning.

Police said they received a report of shots fired in the area on Branch Street around 2 a.m, and a man later claimed he was trying to hide from someone shooting at him.

Responding officers spotted a suspicious car parked in a strange position at the intersection of Morgan and Fourth Street—about a block away from the shooting—according to police. They said a man standing outside the car got nervous when he spotted the officers, then reached for his waistband as he bent into the rear passenger door.

The officers searched the car and found a .22 caliber revolver on the floor near the passenger door. Police said officers also found several grams of heroin, marijuana, a Gabapentin pill, $321 in cash, and a semiautomatic replica BB gun.

A .22 caliber revolver Fall River police said was found in the suspects’ car. (Photo: Fall River Police)

Lawrence Francis, 29, of Sutton, VT, and Kayla Cowdrey, 28, of Lunenberg, VT, were arrested on charges including assault with a gun, firing near a home, carrying a gun without a license, and drug possession.

The third suspect, Jonathan Argyle, 26, of Lunenberg, VT, was charged with carrying a loaded gun in public without a license.

Police said the 32-year-old victim had gunshot wounds to his hand and tricep, which were not life-threatening.