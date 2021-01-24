3 firefighters injured in three-alarm fire in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Three firefighters were injured after a three-alarm fire in New Bedford early Sunday morning.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Kruger, just before 2 a.m., the fire department received several calls of a fire at 95 Rivet St.

When they arrived, heavy fire was coming from the first floor of the building.

Crews first began attacking the fire from the inside, but the conditions quickly worsened and they were called out as the fire spread to the rest of the building.

The fire was so intense that the roof and some walls collapsed, one of which fell onto the street.

It took crews several hours to bring the fire under control. Dartmouth Fire Department and Providence Canteen also assisted at the scene. Dartmouth, Acushnet, Mattapoisett and Fairhaven Fire Departments provided mutual aid.

Kruger said that there were five people inside at the time of the fire, but they were able to make it out safely.

“Fortunately they had working smoke detectors, which is always what we want to hear,” he said.

Those five people lost everything in the fire and the Red Cross is assisting them.

Kruger added the cold and windy conditions made it difficult for firefighters to put out the flames.

“Very windy, obviously the wind chill factor, the cold was a factor, especially with our tower ladder, we had a lot of frozen parts of that apparatus… There is thousands of feet of frozen hose those guys are taking care of,” he said.

Of the three firefighters who were injured, two were taken to the hospital to be treated, but have since been released.

Kruger said the building will have to be demolished. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.