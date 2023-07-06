NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a New Bedford apartment building Thursday night.

New Bedford Fire Chief Steve Jutras tells 12 News firefighters rushed to the Weld Street triple-decker and found flames shooting from the roof.

Jutras said passersby spotted the flames and helped the three families who lived there — eight adults and five children — escape the building. No one was injured.

The apartment building has been deemed uninhabitable due fire, smoke and water damage, according to Jutras.

The cause remains under investigation at this time.