NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Two people were arrested after detectives found drugs and a “cache of weapons” inside a New Bedford home over the weekend.

Detectives searched the Harwich Street home Sunday in connection with an ongoing investigation.

In the home, officers found roughly 44 grams of crack cocaine, more than three pounds of marijuana, numerous suboxone strips and $800 cash, according to police.

Detectives also found a stockpile of weapons, including four handguns, a sawed-off shotgun, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a stun gun and a bulletproof vest.

Leroy Mosley, 50, and Jill Martin, 45, were taken into custody following the search. Both are being charged with trafficking cocaine in excess of 36 grams, possessing illegal firearms and ammunition and possession of a large capacity firearm.

Police said Mosley was also charged under the “career criminal” statute due to prior convictions for weapon possession and armed robbery.

Cheri Jardin, 28, wasn’t home when the raid took place, though police said he will be facing charges.