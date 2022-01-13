3 charged with trafficking fentanyl in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police conducted two drug raids on Wednesday, which resulted in three people being arrested.

Yamil Anthony Velzquez Acevedo, 26, and Lucia Perez Cruz, 47, were taken into custody after detectives executed a search warrant at their Fillmore Street residence, according to police.

They were charged with trafficking in fentanyl in excess of 100 grams and conspiracy after police seized nearly 200 grams of fentanyl in the apartment.

Later that day, detectives executed another search warrant on Campbell Street, during which they found roughly 229 grams of fentanyl, along with packaging materials and a cutting agent.

Rory Barrows, 22, was also found to be in possession of crack cocaine and more than $1,000 in cash, police said. He was arrested on charges of trafficking in excess of 200 grams of fentanyl and possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute.

Police noted that Barrows is currently on probation.