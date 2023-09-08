NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Officers arrested three New Yorkers accused of breaking into a woman’s home in New Bedford Thursday morning.

New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira said officers rushed to a home on Brock Avenue upon receiving a 911 call from the woman, who claimed two men had broken in via a first-floor window.

The woman told dispatchers she had locked herself in an upstairs room, according to Oliveira, and she could hear the men walking rummaging through other rooms nearby.

Oliveira said the woman was frightened and was speaking “too softly to be understood over the phone.” That’s when the dispatcher instructed her to hang up and text 911 instead.

The woman continued to update the dispatcher via text until she heard the men leave through the front door. Oliveira said officers arrived shortly after and searched the home to ensure it was safe.

The suspects were spotted by two animal control officers who happened to be nearby. Oliveira said the officers noticed the men were dressed in black clothing and carrying a large duffel bag.

The suspects hopped into a waiting vehicle, which the officers stopped near the intersection of Cove and Roosevelt streets.

The men, identified by Oliveira as Stevens Diaz-Rodriguez and Edwin Gonzalez, were taken into custody after the officers discovered a number of items inside the vehicle that were stolen from the victim’s home. The driver of the getaway car, identified as Elisa Morales, was also arrested.

Diaz-Rodriguez and Gonzalez were each charged with breaking and entering. Morales was charged with accessory after the fact, as well as driving an unregistered vehicle without a license.