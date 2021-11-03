3 charged in Fall River bank robberies

SE Mass

(L-R) Matthew Rodrigues, Monica Camara, John Teixeira (Photos: Fall River Police Department)

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police have made three arrests in connection with a pair of bank robberies that happened about two and a half hours apart.

The St. Anne’s Credit Union on President Avenue was robbed around 9:20 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, according to police, then the Bank 5 on Pleasant Street was targeted just before noon that same day.

With assistance from Dartmouth and Raynham police, Fall River detectives were able to identify the suspects as Matthew Rodrigues, John Teixeira and Monica Camara.

Rodrigues, 31, and Teixeira, 44, were both charged with two counts of unarmed robbery, police said, while Camara, 40, faces one count of accessory after the fact.

