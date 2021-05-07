3 charged in 2019 slaying of New Bedford teen

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Three people have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a teenager in New Bedford two years ago, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

On October 19, 2019, officers responded to Ashley Boulevard for reports of a shooting involving two victims. Responding officers found Paul Collazo-Ruiz, 17, and a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Callazo-Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was rushed to the hospital where he ultimately recovered from his wounds. Police have not identified the second victim.

Kevin Edwards, 22, of Fall River, was indicted Friday on charges of murder, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, carrying an illegal firearm and unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Mauricia Pindea, 25, of New Bedford, is facing the same charges as well as accessory to murder before the fact, possession of an illegal firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of large capacity feeding device.

Ashlee Cambra, 23, of Fall River, was also charged with one count of accessory to murder after the fact.

Quinn said all three are currently in police custody and are scheduled to be arraigned in Fall River Superior Court.

