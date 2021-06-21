3 assaulted in Freetown; police seek 4 suspects

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Freetown police are searching for several suspects after three people reported being assaulted in Sunday.

According to police, two men and a woman were walking along South Main Street near the bandstand and “four corners” just before 9 p.m. when they were attacked by four men in a sedan.

The victims told police they were chased by the group onto Elm Street where there was a confrontation.

The suspects are described as white males, with one being approximately 25 to 30 years old, standing about 5-foot-7, with long and curly blonde or light brown hair and wearing khaki-colored shorts, police said. Another is about the same age, standing around 5-foot-10, with a short buzz cut and goatee, who was wearing a tank top.

Police said the suspect vehicle is an older model sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, that’s dark in color (possibly black) and has red aftermarket lights on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shane Kelley at (508) 763-4017 or skelley@freetownpolice.org.