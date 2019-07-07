3 arrested in Attleboro after shooting in Dorchester, Mass.

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Three people were arrested in Attleboro, after a shooting near Boston.

According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 3 a.m., troopers from South Boston were called for a shooting incident in Dorchester.

When they arrived, they found a single bullet hole in the trunk area of the vehicle owned by the person who called police.

That person was also able to give a description of the vehicle as a gray BMW with Rhode Island license plates.

Around 3:30 a.m., troopers in Foxboro saw the suspected vehicle traveling south on I-95 in Attleboro.

State police, along with Attleboro police, were able to stop the vehicle and place three suspects under arrest without any incident.

No weapon was found inside the vehicle, however they did find a large capacity 9mm magazine.

Police are still investigating the incident.