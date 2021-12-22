3 arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Three people were arrested Wednesday evening after a shots fired incident in Attleboro ended with a crash in County Square, according to Police Chief Kyle Heagney.

Heagney said the department received several 911 calls regarding shots fired in the area of James Street just after 8 p.m.

At least one of the callers was able to provide the 911 dispatcher with a description of the vehicle the suspects were in, according to Heagney, which was in turn broadcasted to officers in Attleboro and surrounding communities.

A short time later, a detective in an unmarked cruiser spotted the vehicle in question on South Street heading towards the I-95 on-ramp.

Heagney said once the detective began following the vehicle, the driver made an abrupt U-turn and took off at a high rate of speed in the opposite direction.

The detective gave chase, and the high-speed pursuit ultimately ended when the suspects crashed into another car in County Square.

The chief said the driver of the vehicle the suspects hit was not involved in the pursuit and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

There were three people inside the suspect vehicle, according to Heagney, all of which were taken into custody. The suspects have not been identified and it’s unclear what charges they will be facing.

Officers also found a firearm in the vehicle, which investigators believe was used in the incident on James Street.

“We will be doing a follow-up with the firearm to see if it is involved in any other [incidents] we’ve had recently in the city,” Heagney said. “We believe this was not a random act of violence.”

Heagney said this is the 6th incident they’ve responded to within the past month, which is something he claims the city has never seen before.

“Enough is enough,” he said. “This is unacceptable, we will not stand as a community for this conduct.”

The incident remains under investigation at his time.