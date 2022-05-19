FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting a gun during a fight Wednesday morning in Fall River, along with two women accused of helping him after the fact.

Around 10:15 a.m., police responded to the city’s Corky Row neighborhood for a report of a shooting in the area of Second and Wade streets.

Detectives learned there was a confrontation between three men, according to police, and at one point, two took off running while the third took out a gun and opened fire. Police said it appeared there were no injuries.

Police found out the gunman entered a nearby store, which had a sign on the door saying it was closed. They arrived to find two women standing outside: Stephanie Micklos, 34, who owns the business, and her friend, Alison Dill, 37. Both were taken to the police station to speak with detectives.

Kayvon Ashton, 36, was then arrested on outstanding warrants after leaving the business a short time later. Police said they searched the property and found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

After gathering more evidence, it was determined that Ashton fired the gun and the two women misled detectives during the investigation, according to police.

Micklos and Dill were charged with misleading police and accessory after the fact, while Ashton was charged with the following: