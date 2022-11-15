FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested three people and are searching for a fourth in connection with two shots-fired incidents in Fall River last week.

The first incident happened Friday afternoon on Locust Street, where police said several spent shell casings were found.

Police said several men were seen arguing moments before the gunfire.

The second incident happened Sunday night outside Chaves Market. Officers rushed to the business following reports of shots fired, only to find that a car had crashed into the building.

Police said no one was inside the car when officers arrived.

An investigation revealed that shots were fired outside the business and that it was connected to the Locust Street incident.

Detectives apprehended Erick Cora-Acosta, 18, Monday after determining he was responsible for the shooting outside Chaves Market.

Cora-Acosta is facing numerous charges, including carrying a firearm in public without a license, attempt to commit assault and battery by discharging a firearm and vandalism.

Brendon Bindig, 25, and Savannah Soares, 26, were also arrested in connection with the Chaves Market incident and charged with witness intimidation.

Detectives have identified Steven Redondo-Morales, 20, as the person responsible for the Locust Street shooting, but have yet to take him into custody.

(Story continues below gallery.)

Steven Redondo-Morales (Courtesy: Fall River Police Department)

Erick Cora-Acosta (Courtesy: Fall River Police Department)

Brendan Bindig (Courtesy: Fall River Police Department)

Savannah Soares (Courtesy: Fall River Police Department)

An arrest warrant has been issued for Redondo-Morales on charges of attempt to commit assault and battery by discharging a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Anyone who knows of Redondo-Morales’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at (508) 672-TIPS (8477).