NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a three-alarm fire that tore through a Norton home Tuesday evening.

Crews responded to Carlton Drive around 6 p.m. and learned the fire started on the back porch and spread to the first and second floors and then the attic.

The roof eventually collapsed and all firefighters were ordered out of the building.

The two people living inside, and their pets, escaped and were not injured.

Officials say the fire was under control by 10 p.m. but crews remained on scene through the night.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a minor injury. He was released and later returned to work.

It’s unclear what caused the fire at this time.