NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The investigation continues into a fire that claimed the lives of an elderly man and woman in New Bedford Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to the Chestnut Street home following reports of flames shooting from the second floor.

New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said the victims, identified as 78-year-old Radames Lopez Mendrez and 79-year-old Eneida Gonzalez Mangual, were trapped and had to be rescued from the second floor.

Mendrez and Mangual were rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, where both later succumbed to their injuries.

“I want to offer our sincere condolences to this family at a time of such terrible loss,” Kruger said. “Our hearts are with all the loved ones who are grieving.”

Kruger said two other adults who escaped the burning building were transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries, and two children made it out unharmed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, however, Kruger said it appears to be accidental.