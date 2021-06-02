2nd suspect in Fall River double homicide due in court

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The second suspect arrested in connection with last month’s double homicide in Fall River is set to face a judge Wednesday.

Dana Mazyck, 21, of Fall River, was taken into custody last week and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

On May 18, officers responded to 5th Street near Griffin Park and found 14-year-old Miguel Sanjurjo and 29-year-old Jovaughn Antonio Mills suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to area hospitals where they were later pronounced dead.

A third victim, a 19-year-old man, had already been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and is expected to recover.

The first suspect, 18-year-old Jeremy Holmes of Fall River, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of assault and battery by means of a firearm.

The shooting remains under investigation.