2nd suspect in Fall River double homicide due in court

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The second suspect arrested in connection with last month’s double homicide in Fall River is set to face a judge Wednesday.

Dana Mazyck, 21, of Fall River, was taken into custody last week and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

On May 18, officers responded to 5th Street near Griffin Park and found 14-year-old Miguel Sanjurjo and 29-year-old Jovaughn Antonio Mills suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to area hospitals where they were later pronounced dead.

A third victim, a 19-year-old man, had already been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and is expected to recover.

The first suspect, 18-year-old Jeremy Holmes of Fall River, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of assault and battery by means of a firearm.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/28/2020: Nick Hemond. President of the Providence School Board

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community