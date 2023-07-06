NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Another New Bedford man has been arrested in connection with a killing in the city earlier this week.

Wyllie Monteiro, 25, faces a charge of accessory to murder, after the fact, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday.

Monteiro’s arrest early Thursday morning in Dartmouth is related to a deadly shooting around midnight Sunday. The victim, 20-year-old Lorenzo Gomes, was found shot inside his car on Belleville Avenue.

The first suspect, Sterling Robinson, was arrested later that day, also on an accessory to murder charge.

Sterling Robinson

Robinson, 24, was arraigned Wednesday and ordered held without bail due to an open firearms case against him.

In court, prosecutors revealed a car with four people inside pulled in front of the victim’s car and a backseat passenger opened fire, killing Gomes. The victim had a loaded but unfired gun on his lap when officers found him, according to police.

Prosecutors believe Robinson was the front-seat passenger at the time of the shooting. They said police were able to track his movements that night using the GPS bracelet monitor he was wearing due to the active firearms case.

Monteiro’s alleged role in the killing is unclear at this time.