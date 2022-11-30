FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month.

Nestly Lewis, 27, was apprehended in Randolph, Massachusetts, and is facing numerous charges including assault and battery by discharging a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

Officers responded to America Street on Nov. 3 and found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital and has since been released.

Investigators believe the victim was shot following an argument with Lewis and 24-year-old Gilberto Velazquez-Arce. Police allege Lewis pulled the trigger.

Velazquez-Arce was arrested last week.