NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Efforts by New Bedford police to get illegal guns off the streets resulted in another arrest of a minor.

Police said a juvenile was arrested Monday on gun charges after detectives executed a search warrant at an apartment in Shawmut Village.

Detectives seized a loaded handgun from the juvenile when they stopped him outside the building, according to police, and inside the apartment they found a loaded rifle and additional ammunition of varying sizes.

Police said both weapons had defaced serial numbers.

The juvenile was charged with carrying a loaded firearm and ammunition without a license, possession of a high-capacity feeding device, and improper storage of a firearm.

The police department said they’ve confiscated nine illegal weapons so far this month, some of which came from minors. On May 5, they arrested a juvenile who was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number at the Temple Landing housing development.