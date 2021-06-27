2nd Annual Pride Festival in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Sunday’s warm temperatures did not stop hundreds of people from coming out to Government Center to support the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Pride it should mean, love, peace, and respect for everyone, and to me that’s how it is.” Fall River Pride Committee Co-chair Jeffery Gaudreau said.

Supporters said that message shined bright on Sunday.

“There’s definitely people that will love and support you regardless of if others don’t.”

Organizers said this year’s theme is ‘Partners in Pride’ — a celebration, but also a place for educating the community that LGBTQA+ are more than just letters.

And while it was a very warm day, the Cat Studio team didn’t let it rain on their parade.

“I mean, heat and all it’s just been a great time and we’re just enjoying, again, the inclusivity that’s what dancing is about. That’s what pool is about. That’s what love is about,” instructor Priscilla Benkhart said.

The Fall River Pride Committee said Sunday was a chance for people to realize everyone has an identity and it’s important how in forming relationships with the community.