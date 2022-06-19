NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — In celebration of Juneteenth, the 2nd annual “Buy Black NB” event was held in New Bedford on Sunday.

The event featured over 25 vendors from Black-owned businesses in South Coast Massachusetts. There were also children’s activities, live music and other free entertainment.

“This is a celebration of Black culture, of freedom,” said Justina Perry, Founder & Director of Buy Black NB. “It’s a free public event so we’re inviting families and local residents and people who want to honor and commemorate Juneteenth to come on down.”

Buy Black NB hosts year-round events with a hand-selected, diverse group of local vendors offering a variety of products.