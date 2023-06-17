FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A 23-year-old man was arrested after police said he fired a gun in the area of Cambridge St. and Mott St. on Saturday.

Police said they responded to a shots fired call around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. On their way to the scene, police learned a white man, identified as Bryan Olmo Colon, had been seen walking east on Cambridge St. holding what appeared to be a gun.

Police found Colon and searched the area, which led to the discovery of a Polymer80 9mm pistol with a large capacity magazine. Police also said they found multiple 9mm shell casings in the area of Cambridge Street.

Colon was taken into custody and charged with discharging a firearm within 500 ft. of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm without a license to carry, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a large capacity firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.