NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The New Bedford man charged in connection with a decade-old rape case has been released on bail, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Dylan Ponte, 28, was arraigned Tuesday and released on $1,000 cash bail. The judge, who also deemed Ponte dangerous, ordered him to stay away from the victim and check in once a week with a probation officer.

Ponte was arrested back in July on two counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery after his DNA matched a previously untested rape kit dating back to 2012.

Prosecutors allege Ponte plied the victim, a 16-year-old girl, with alcohol the night of the incident. The victim told investigators she blacked out and woke up hours later outside her friend’s house.

The teenager told detectives she was in pain, bruised and had no underwear on, according to prosecutors.

The victim’s rape kit was submitted Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab immediately after the incident, but it wasn’t tested for DNA until May 2022.

It was among the more than 1,148 previously untested rape kits the DA’s office is now tracking down to have processed.

The DNA from the rape kit was eventually linked to Ponte, who was listed in the national DNA database due to being arrested several times since the incident.

Ponte’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 17.