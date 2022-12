FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The city of Fall River is offering a $200 reward for information on whoever dumped at least a dozen mattresses on the side of the road.

Mayor Paul Coogan posted on Facebook that the mattresses were found piled up on Wilson Road. It’s believed they were dumped between 3 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the mayor’s office at (508) 324-2600.