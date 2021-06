RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital following a crash on Route 24 in Raynham Thursday night.

Troopers responding to a two-car crash just before the Route 44 exit around 9:40 p.m. found the child with serious injuries.

The toddler was transported to a Boston hospital, but their current condition is unknown.

Massachusetts State Police say they will provide an update later on Friday.

The crash remains under investigation.