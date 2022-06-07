ACUSHNET, Mass (WPRI) — Two construction workers were injured after falling from the roof of a partially-built garage Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Acushnet Police Chief Chris Richmond said the workers were in the process of building a garage on a property off of Perry Hill Road.

Richmond said the workers were on the roof installing trusses, which gave way.

The workers fell approximately 14 feet through the collapsing trusses and became trapped underneath them, according to the police chief.

Richmond said a crane operator was able to free the injured workers prior to their arrival. Both workers were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident alongside Acushnet police.