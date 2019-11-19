Live Now
2 workers injured following roof collapse at Westport construction site

SE Mass

Courtesy of Deputy Dan Baldwin

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Two construction workers were injured at a Westport construction site after the roof of the building they were on collapsed, according to police.

Police said the incident occurred 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the construction site on State Road — where a new Townplace Suites by Marriott is being built.

First responders reported seeing a collapsed roof truss system upon arrival. Police said it appears the structure — identified by police as an “outbuilding” — was located on a lot adjacent to the construction site.

The two workers reported falling approximately 15-20 feet when the roof collapsed. Both were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Westport Building Department, police and OSHA are currently investigating the incident.

Providence

