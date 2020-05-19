2 women killed after car crashes into Fall River thrift store

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Two Fall River women are dead following a crash in the city Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said the single-car crash occurred when the vehicle clipped a curb on Second Street, lost control and crashed into Finders Keepers, a thrift store.

The driver, a 74-year-old woman, and the front-seat passenger, a 29-year-old woman, died in the crash.

The two passengers in the back seat, a 23-year-old Fall River woman and an 18-month-old boy, were transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

The DA’s office said the woman is awake and alert, while the baby is in serious but stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, though the Fall River Police Department tells Eyewitness News the car was traveling at a high rate of speed.