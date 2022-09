ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has identified the two Attleboro teenagers killed in a Sunday morning crash.

Police responded to South Avenue and West Street for a single-car crash around 4:30 a.m.

Michael Ward, 19, and Benjamin Kelley, 18, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was significantly damaged.

Friends and family honored the teens at the site of the crash over the weekend with candles and flowers.