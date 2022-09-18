ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two teenagers were killed in an early morning car crash in Attleboro on Sunday.

According to Deputy Chief Timothy Cooke, police were called to the area of South Avenue at West Street for a report of a single car crash.

When officers arrived, they found significant damage to the vehicle involved.

The two people inside, identified as a 19-year-old and 18-year-old, both men from Attleboro, were pronounced deceased.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the Attleboro Police Detectives, the District Attorney’s office State Police Detectives, and the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.