NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Five residents were rescued after a New Bedford apartment building broke out in flames overnight.

New Bedford police and firefighters responded to the Roosevelt Apartments on County Street just before midnight.

Crews helped carry some of the residents to safety down ladders and fire escapes, including a young mother and an infant.

Two police officers were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital to be checked out while two firefighters were treated at the scene.

One dog died in the fire but several cats were rescued from multiple floors.

No word on what caused the fire.