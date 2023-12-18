SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Two neighboring homes in Swansea were significantly damaged after both caught fire Monday morning.

Swansea Fire Chief Eric Hajder said they responded to a call from 78 Mount Fair Circle and arrived to find smoke coming from not just that home, but also the one next door.

Everyone who was inside the initial home got out safely, Hajder said, while the neighboring home was vacant at the time. No injuries were reported.

In both cases, the flames were mostly contained to the attic, according to Hajder. Since both fires broke out at the same time, he believes they were related to the strong storm that was impacting the area.

“We suspect it was an electrical issue, something caused out in the street that energized both houses simultaneously, so it is a pretty rare occurrence,” Hajder explained.

“We will investigate locally to determine the exact cause, and we will hopefully get together with National Grid to see what the problem might’ve been,” he added.

Hajder said the homes don’t appear to be total losses, but neither is habitable right now. The American Red Cross is helping the affected residents.