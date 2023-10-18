NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who reported robbed a Norton convenience store at knifepoint Tuesday evening.

The suspects walked into Michelle’s Corner Store on West Main Street just before 9 p.m. wielding large knives, according to police.

Police said the men threatened the store clerk before demanding cash.

The men took off running from the store upon receiving the money and cigarettes, according to police. No one was injured.

The suspects are described as being two white men wearing half-face masks.

The first suspect was wearing black sweatpants, black sneakers with white soles and a blue hooded sweatshirt. The other suspect was wearing camo-style pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is urged to contact the Norton Police Department by calling (508) 285-3300.

(Courtesy: Norton Police Department)

