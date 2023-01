FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for whoever vandalized two statues inside a Fall River church Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. Alan Silva said the vandal smashed a statue of baby Jesus and poured a bottle of bleach onto the statue of the Blessed Mother.

Silva described the vandalism as an “evil act” and “a truly sad moment for the church.”

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511.