DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was arrested Monday night for allegedly stabbing two people at a motel in Dartmouth.

Dartmouth police said they responded just after 9 p.m. Monday to the Dartmouth Motor Inn where they found the two victims, a 63-year-old New Bedford man and a 37-year-old Southbridge woman.

Both were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Tory Carter, 33, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury, assault and battery on a household member, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, and assault and battery on a disabled person over 60 causing serious injury.