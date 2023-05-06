NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning following a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in North Attleborough.

A spokesperson for the North Attleborough Fire Department said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Route 1 at Elm Street.

A man and a woman were riding on the motorcycle; they were both taken to Rhode Island hospital with serious injuries, according to the spokesperson.

The driver of the pickup truck refused treatment following the crash, according to the spokesperson.