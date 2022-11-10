SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Two Rehoboth men accused of shooting and killing a Seekonk man last year faced a judge Thursday morning.

Joseph Housley Jr. and Christopher Heron, both 21, were ordered held without bail in connection with the shooting death of Housley Jr.’s 66-year-old father.

Both men pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and carrying an illegal firearm. Their motive for killing Joseph Housley Sr. is unknown at this time.

The elder Housley was shot and killed back in July 2021 at the Greenbrier Village Apartments on Forsythe Circle.

Both men are scheduled to return to court on Jan. 12.