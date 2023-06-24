NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police said two Rhode Island men were arrested Thursday and are now facing serious felony charges.

New Bedford police said that at around 2:30 Thursday morning, a woman was harassed by two men carrying guns and her car was almost stolen.

Police said the incident happened at a gas station near the intersection of Acushnet Ave. and Phillips Rd. in New Bedford. The victim’s car was parked near a fuel pump when another car pulled up next to her.

One of the suspects then got out and tried opening her door, according to police. The woman shouted at the suspect, and he retreated to the other car, which quickly fled the parking lot.

Police said that immediately after the indient at the gas station, the suspects blocked the woman’s car while she was waiting at a red light and began yelling at her while brandishing guns. The woman quickly drove away and went to a New Bedford police station where she told an officer about the incidents.

Shortly after receiving the report, police said they were able to find the suspect’s car parked near the Satellite Village housing development. Police then removed two men and a young woman from the car.

The two men were identified as 21-year-old Fabio Da Silveira of Providence and Muhammed Abdur-Razzak of Pawtucket.

Police said that while speaking with the young woman, it became clear she was being held against her will by Da Silveira. She told police he had struck her multiple times in the face and threatened to cut her fingers off. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

While investigating, police also said they discovered that the car the men were driving in had been stolen a week prior in New Bedford and had an illegal license plate attached.

Both men were arrested and taken into custody. Da Silveira was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, reckless endangerment to a child, threats to commit a crime, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and other traffic offenses. Abdur-Razzak was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and assault with a dangerous weapon.

“I want to commend Officer Sullivan and his fellow patrol officers for their swift and decisive actions in apprehending the suspects involved in this harrowing incident,” said New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira. “Their vigilance and professionalism resulted in the rescue of a young female victim from a truly dangerous situation. Their efforts exemplify the commitment of our police officers to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community.”