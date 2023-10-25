FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into an “unintentional” shooting that injured a man and a woman in Fall River Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers rushed to John Street just before 2 p.m. after receiving numerous 911 calls regarding a shooting victim, according to Fall River Police Sgt. Moses Pereira.

Pereira said the officers arrived to find the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds to their chests. Both were transported to the hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

An investigation into the incident revealed the victims were wounded by the same bullet, which Pereira said was accidentally fired while the two were in close proximity.

Pereira said the man will eventually be charged as a fugitive from justice, due to an arrest warrant out of New Hampshire for unarmed robbery.