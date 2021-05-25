2 pedestrians hit by bricks that fell from Fall River building

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men were injured Tuesday after loose bricks fell off the roof of a building in Fall River.

Police said they responded just after 11:45 p.m. to reports of a building collapse on South Main Street. They arrived to find the two men, ages 25 and 34, had been hit by bricks while walking past the building.

Both men were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, according to police.

At last check, the 34-year-old was in critical but stable condition, while the 25-year-old is in stable condition, police said.

Fall River police and fire are now investigating the incident, along with the city’s building inspector and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).