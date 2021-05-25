2 pedestrians hit by bricks that fell from Fall River building

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men were injured Tuesday after loose bricks fell off the roof of a building in Fall River.

Police said they responded just after 11:45 p.m. to reports of a building collapse on South Main Street. They arrived to find the two men, ages 25 and 34, had been hit by bricks while walking past the building.

Both men were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, according to police.

At last check, the 34-year-old was in critical but stable condition, while the 25-year-old is in stable condition, police said.

Fall River police and fire are now investigating the incident, along with the city’s building inspector and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/21/2020: Ruth Ben-Artzi, Associate Professor of Political Science at Providence College, RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community