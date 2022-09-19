Pattern of caution lights on road work. Waiting in traffic. Under construction.

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is warning drivers that workers will begin repaving and restriping both sides of I-195 in Swansea Monday night.

MassDOT said the work will take place Monday through Friday between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. over the next two weeks.

Workers will be milling, repaving and restriping two short sections of the highway, including I-195 West near the Route 136 overpass and I-195 East near Exit 5.

The work will require the closure of the ramp from I-195 to Route 103 at Exit 5, according to MassDOT.

MassDOT will put into place a temporary detour for the Exit 5 ramp closure:

Traffic will continue on I-195 to exit 8 (Route 6).

Take the ramp to Route 6.

Take a right onto Route 6 East.

Take a left onto the ramp for I-195 West.

Follow back to exit 5.

MassDOT assured drivers that I-195 will have at least one lane open on both sides at all times throughout the construction.