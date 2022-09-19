SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is warning drivers that workers will begin repaving and restriping both sides of I-195 in Swansea Monday night.
MassDOT said the work will take place Monday through Friday between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. over the next two weeks.
Workers will be milling, repaving and restriping two short sections of the highway, including I-195 West near the Route 136 overpass and I-195 East near Exit 5.
The work will require the closure of the ramp from I-195 to Route 103 at Exit 5, according to MassDOT.
MassDOT will put into place a temporary detour for the Exit 5 ramp closure:
- Traffic will continue on I-195 to exit 8 (Route 6).
- Take the ramp to Route 6.
- Take a right onto Route 6 East.
- Take a left onto the ramp for I-195 West.
- Follow back to exit 5.
MassDOT assured drivers that I-195 will have at least one lane open on both sides at all times throughout the construction.