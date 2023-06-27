NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Two New Bedford men convicted of breaking into and stealing from an apartment nearly four years ago will each spend more than a decade behind bars, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Richard Cruz, 45, and Pedro Velazquez, 42, were both found guilty on charges of home invasion and armed assault in a dwelling.

Cruz was sentenced to serve between 18 and 25 years in prison while Velazquez received between 10 and 15 years.

Quinn said the men broke into the apartment back in August 2019 and pistol-whipped the victim before stealing cash and an iPhone.

The victim told officers he recognized Velazquez, who had asked him for money on the street earlier in the day, according to Quinn.

Witnesses helped identify the suspects and claimed that the two men often hung out near the victim’s apartment complex.

Cruz and Velazquez both have criminal records. Cruz previously served state prison time for burglary and carjacking while Velazquez served county jail time on drug and larceny charges.

“This is another example of street violence that too often results in serious injury or death,” Quinn said. “Both defendants have significant records and need to be kept off the street for a long time to protect the public.”