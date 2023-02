ACUSHNET, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after two men were injured in a rollover crash in Acushnet Friday afternoon.

Acushnet Police Chief Christopher Richmond said the single-car crash happened on Robinson Road just before 3 p.m.

The driver and passenger, identified by Richmond as 18-year-old men, were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with unknown injuries.

It’s unclear exactly what caused the crash at this time.