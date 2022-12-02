TISBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men arrested in connection with a bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard last month are now facing additional charges.

Miquel Antonio Jones, 39, of Edgartown, and Omar Odion Johnson, 32 of Canterbury, N.H., are now each charged with armed bank robbery.

Johnson was previously charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy. Jones was previously charged with accessory after the fact.

On Nov. 17, three suspects armed with handguns forced their way into the Rockland Trust bank wearing matching white masks resembling an elderly man.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, one suspect forced a banker employee to open the bank’s vault at gunpoint and the three allegedly took over $39,000 before binding the employees with duct tape and zip ties. They left the scene in an employee vehicle.

Police found that vehicle empty a few miles away in a parking lot and determined the suspects had gotten into another car.

Investigators later found a significant amount of evidence connected to the robbery on a farm in Tisbury where Jones worked. Plastic consistent with a white mask, pieces of nylon, and walkie-talkie pieces all appeared burned in a recent fire. They also found two semi-automatic handguns buried a few inches underground.

Johnson was arrested in connection with the robbery a few days later after a traffic stop in New Haven.

If convicted on the armed bank robbery charges, the suspects face up to 25 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The robbery remains under investigation and police are still searching for the remaining suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is urged to contact the Tisbury Police Department at (508) 696-4240 or Massachusetts State Police Trooper Dustin Shaw at (508) 693-0545.