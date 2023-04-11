NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after two men died in New Bedford over the weekend.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said first responders rushed to the New Bedford Hurricane Barrier Sunday morning and found two unresponsive men lying near one another.

The DA’s office said one of the men, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, identified by the DA’s office as 39-year-old Jose Arroyo, was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Investigators found a shopping cart full of bags and clothes near where the men, along with a tote containing a fishing pole and other various items, according to the DA’s office.

The deaths do not appear to be suspicious at this time.