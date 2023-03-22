RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men were arrested in connection with a merchandise return scheme in Raynham Monday, according to authorities.

Angelo Henderson, 19, of Taunton, and Dyllan Lopes, 21, of Quincy, were taken into custody following an investigation into a recent theft at the Walmart on Broadway.

The investigation revealed that Henderson and Lopes activated and stole Visa gift cards from the store, according to police.

Police said the men would then use the gift cards to buy Apple merchandise at other Walmart locations, which they would later return for cash.

In one instance, police said the men bought and returned more than $1,300 worth of Apple products.

The investigation led officers to the Walmart on Paramount Drive, where an employee explained that the men had just tried to return an Apple Watch and AirPods purchased at the Broadway store.

The officers spotted Henderson and Lopes while walking through the parking lot a short time later. Police said the men were acting suspiciously and carrying a brown paper Walmart bag.

When officers tried to approach them, police said Henderson and Lopes took off running. Following a brief chase, Henderson and Lopes were apprehended in a wooded area off Route 44.

Both men have been charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, larceny of over $1,200 through a single scheme and trespassing on state/county property. Henderson and Lopes also had active warrants out for their arrests.