DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The two Fall River men arrested following an altercation that triggered an Amber Alert for a Dartmouth mother and her infant son faced a judge Friday.

Prosecutors claim one of the suspects, 21-year-old Jeremias Cabral, assaulted the current boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend following an argument over who was the biological father of her 6-month-old son.

The victim reportedly told officers that Cabral had threatened him with a knife and stole his cell phone before forcing his girlfriend and the child into a car that was waiting outside.

The man’s accusations triggered an Amber Alert for the mother and infant, which was quickly canceled after officers found them both unharmed in Fall River.

Both Cabral and the driver of the car, identified by police as 28-year-old Michael Abrantes, were taken into custody while the mother and child were evaluated.

The woman later told investigators she went willingly with Cabral, which is why neither of the men have been charged with kidnapping, according to prosecutors.

Cabral’s defense attorney explained in court that he found out a couple of months ago through a paternity test that he was the biological father of the infant.

His defense attorney further argued that Cabral brought his ex-girlfriend and their child to his grandmother’s house, adding that neither of them were ever in any danger.

Cabral, who has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and larceny, was released on bail and ordered not to have contact with his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend. He is due back in court on Dec. 30.

Abrantes, who was charged with drug possession, was arraigned and released pending his next court date.